Sandals Charges Vacationers Fake Local Taxes, Suit Says

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Sandals Resorts International Ltd. was hit Thursday with a proposed class action accusing it of charging local government taxes to visitors of its Caribbean resorts and then secretly keeping the revenue. In a complaint filed in federal court in Miami, New York resident Michael McCoy says Sandals resorts in St. Lucia, the Turks and Caicos, and Antigua and Barbuda, among others, regularly bundled taxes into their all-inclusive prices, but then kept all or part of the tax revenue under agreements with the local governments. "These tax charges are used to generate extra profit at the expense of plaintiff and others similarly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS