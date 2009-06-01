Judge OKs Lenders' $231M Deal In GM Clawback Suit

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A group of lenders led by JPMorgan will pay $231 million to creditors of General Motors' predecessor to resolve claims stemming from a simple mistake made by a Mayer Brown paralegal years ago, in a deal approved Thursday by a New York bankruptcy court. In a perfunctory six-page order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn gave the deal his blessing, putting to rest a yearslong dispute that hinged on one of the most infamous legal paperwork blunders in recent memory. Under the terms of the deal, a group of lenders led by JPMorgan will pay $231 million to the so-called Avoidance Action Trust, whose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS