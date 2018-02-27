Venezuelan Ministry Gets $129M Award Row Axed

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court on Thursday tossed U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries' bid to enforce a $128.9 million award issued in a dispute with the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense, saying a Mississippi district court retained jurisdiction over the dispute. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said "the undisputed genesis of the arbitration award at issue" is a lawsuit that was filed in the Southern District of Mississippi. In that case, the court compelled arbitration of the dispute, which relates to a $315 million contract to refurbish two warships. The Mississippi court "specifically confirmed its intention to 'retain jurisdiction in order to...

