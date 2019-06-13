'Brazen' NJ Atty Disbarred For Taking Clients' Funds

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday disbarred a real estate attorney who spent clients' escrow funds on himself, marking what ethics authorities called "brazen" use of his lawyer trust account. The justices' order to strip former Union City solo practitioner Robert J. Genovese of his license followed the recommendation of the state's Disciplinary Review Board, which evaluated three different complaints accusing the attorney of using escrow monies for himself, lying to clients and dodging ethics authorities trying to investigate grievances. Genovese also practiced law while administratively ineligible and ran afoul of record-keeping requirements, according to the DRB's decision. The DRB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS