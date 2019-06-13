4th Circ. Clears Northrop Over SOX Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman didn’t flout the Sarbanes-Oxley Act’s whistleblower shield when it fired an employee who raised concerns about the company’s arbitration policy, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying the U.S. Department of Labor wrongly exceeded the law’s scope when it ruled in the worker’s favor. A three-judge panel unanimously vacated a May 2017 ruling by the DOL’s Administrative Review Board that Northrop Grumman Corp. violated provisions in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that protect whistleblowers when it fired Crisell Seguin after she raised concerns about various company policies, including its arbitration program and certain ethics requirements. The panel said that her activity, which included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS