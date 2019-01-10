Tough Mudder Dodges Runners' Suit Over Unpaid Settlement

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge tossed a slate of claims Thursday from runners who sued Tough Mudder over an uprooted event, finding that a $225,000 settlement plus interest would suffice to resolve the matter even though the obstacle course company missed a deadline to pay the money. The runners said they haven't seen that money because the company planned to split its successful gym chain business, Tough Mudder Bootcamp, from its struggling obstacle course business. But the company assured the judge earlier this year that it would fulfill the agreement and no longer planned to transfer its assets to a new corporate...

