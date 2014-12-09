Biggest Energy Decisions So Far In 2019: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Courts so far this year have showed skepticism over federal officials' views of how far their authority stretches in energy disputes, dinging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for trying to expand its electricity industry jurisdiction and reining in the Trump administration's goals for offshore drilling. FERC took it on the chin from a bankruptcy judge in its efforts to play a larger role in utility Chapter 11 cases. Meanwhile, a D.C. Circuit win for FERC in a challenge to its approval of a gas infrastructure project came with a warning of future losses for the agency if it doesn't step up...

