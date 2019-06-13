Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Blasts 'Orwellian' NLRB Effort To Muzzle 'Scabby'

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A New York construction workers union is trying to prevent well-known labor protest symbol Scabby the Rat from being muzzled for good by the National Labor Relations Board, which they accused Friday of mounting an Orwellian effort to upend First Amendment union protections.

Construction & General Building Laborers' Local 79 opposed a petition by the NLRB's Brooklyn regional director Kathy D. King to immediately bar the union from using inflatable rats and cockroaches in protest of a Staten Island supermarket owner's labor practices. U.S. District Judge Frederic Block postponed ruling on the temporary restraining order Friday, giving the union a few...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Date Filed

June 13, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

