Okla. Opioid Expert Is Motivated By Money, J&J Tells Judge

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson attorney went on the offensive Thursday against an expert who called the drugmaker "the kingpin" behind the country's opioid crisis, telling the judge overseeing the landmark Oklahoma trial that the expert's opinions had been paid for just like the doctors the expert had accused of pushing opioids at J&J's behest. During the third week of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, J&J attorney Michael Yoder of O'Melveny & Myers LLP began his cross-examination of Dr. Andrew Kolodny, the co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis and executive director of advocacy organization Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing. Yoder asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS