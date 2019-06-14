LeClairRyan Says Exec Can't Shift Blame For Legal Woes

Law360, Richmond, Va. (June 14, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for LeClairRyan and the embattled ex-CEO of defunct blood test company Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. appeared in a Virginia state court Friday to argue the fate of a $603 million advice-of-counsel malpractice suit. Representing the firm, Craig Merritt posited that even if the court assumed the Richmond-based LeClairRyan was "the worst" firm and utterly failed health care executive Latonya Mallory, it would still need to toss her case at the demurrer stage. The reason: Her single-count claim was an "unabashed" attempt to hoist onto her old firm the entire liability of a federal False Claims Act case in South Carolina...

