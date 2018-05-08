Judge Flouted Federal Rules By Tossing Suit, 1st Circ. Says

Law360, Boston (June 14, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico federal judge improperly turned a summary judgment motion into a motion to dismiss, confusing federal rules of procedure and sparking the revival of a discrimination suit against the U.S. Department of Commerce, the First Circuit ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Carmen Consuelo Cerezo, without any prompting from the Commerce Department or Lynn R. Ríos-Campbell — who filed the 2015 suit — treated the department's motion for summary judgment as a motion to dismiss, according to the appellate panel's opinion. In doing so, the judge flouted the proper course of a civil case by dismissing the suit after substantial...

