EU Probing €8.7B Tunnel Project's Financing After Appeal

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition enforcer launched an in-depth investigation Friday into public financing for a planned €8.7 billion ($9.8 billion) rail and road tunnel linking German and Danish islands after a court ordered a closer look to see if it constitutes illegal state aid. The European Commission is probing Denmark's public financing model for the Fehmarn Belt project, a nearly 12-mile submerged tunnel between the island of Lolland in Denmark and the island of Fehmarn in Germany. Watchdogs initially signed off on the plan in July 2015 after finding it was in line with state aid rules, but a pair of ferry operators...

