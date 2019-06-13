While Google Dallied, Client Emails Were Exposed, Firm Says

Law360, Boston (June 14, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts law firm has sued Google Inc., alleging in a suit removed to federal court Thursday that the tech giant's slow response after the firm's email was hacked compromised sensitive client-related material. Wright Family Law Group PC initially looped Google into the case only seeking an injunction to prevent it from automatically purging emails that the hacker may have deleted. The initial complaint, filed in Middlesex County Superior Court in March, also targeted website builder Wix Inc., but the firm dismissed that complaint on the grounds that there was no actual breach of Wix's system. Wright Family Law served Google...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS