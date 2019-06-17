Calif. Ritz-Carlton Fined $1.6M Over Beach Access

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The California Coastal Commission has slapped the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay with a $1.6 million fine over the posh hotel’s repeated pattern of preventing access to public beaches, reportedly the second-highest fine since the commission was established. The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, a popular site for corporate retreats where rooms cost more than $1,000 a night, agreed Thursday to pay the penalty imposed by the commission following years of state law violations, the Bay Area-based Mercury News also reported. The 261-room luxury hotel, which overlooks a bluff above the Pacific Ocean, was built in 2001 as local residents and...

