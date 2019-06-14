US Pauses WTO Case Against China's IP Policies

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration has made the surprising move to suspend its World Trade Organization case against China's patent and technology transfer rules until the end of the year, the WTO announced Friday. A brief communication from the panel currently examining the dispute explained only that the U.S. earlier this month asked to suspend the case until Dec. 31. The move drew no objection from China, putting the case on ice. WTO rules allow for a case to be suspended for no longer than 12 months. If a case is suspended for longer than that, the panel's authority lapses and the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS