Seagram's Drinkers Get Initial OK On $2.5M Soda Label Deal

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has preliminarily approved a $2.5 million settlement between The Coca-Cola Co. and a proposed class of consumers suing over the company's allegedly misleading claims that Seagram's ginger ale is "made with real ginger." In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said the deal appears to meet all the requirements of Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which governs class actions. Judge Davila preliminarily approved the deal and provisionally certified a class of all U.S. consumers who purchased the offending ginger ale between 2013 and the present. Judge Davila said a final...

