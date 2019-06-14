Texas Justices Pass On DLA's $1.3M Malpractice Verdict

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to take up DLA Piper’s appeal of a $1.29 million jury verdict in favor of an Australian financier who alleged bad advice from the firm caused him to lose retirement funds. The Texas high court previously weighed in on the suit, reviving it in 2016 after a state appeals court dismissed claims by financier Chris Linegar, but decided not to take it up a second time. The petition for review was denied without further detail. Lisa Hobbs, an attorney for Linegar, told Law360, "We are thrilled for Mr. Linegar that this long litigation has finally...

