Jury Convicts Former FAA Safety Officer In Bribery Scheme

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector is guilty of taking part in a bribery and fraud scheme, in which he helped a Miami aviation repair company skirt safety regulations in exchange for $150,000 and other gifts, a federal jury found Thursday. Manuel Fernandez was convicted on 21 criminal counts for accepting cash, jewelry and cruises from the owners of Avcom Avionics and Instruments Inc. from early 2010 to mid-2018, while he was an employee at the FAA. The owners, Patricia and Rolando Suarez, sought advance notice of pending FAA inspections and financial information on competitors. Fernandez was convicted on 15 bribery...

