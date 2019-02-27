Jones Day Beats DQ, Judge Doesn't In Calif. Homeless Case

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Jones Day can keep representing three Orange County, California, cities in a suit over their treatment of homeless people, but the presiding judge will no longer oversee the litigation after a fellow Santa Ana federal judge found his courtroom comment about "bad mayors" showed bias. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted a bid on Friday by the cities of Aliso Viejo, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente to disqualify U.S. District Judge David O. Carter from continuing to preside over the suit after finding that Judge Carter's inadvertent involvement in an overlapping case presented a dilemma: The judge had made comments...

