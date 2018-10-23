CFPB Suit 'Prime Example' Of Bureau Unbound, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder accused of peddling illegal loans styled as sales of settlement proceeds has urged the Second Circuit to preserve its upset win in a lawsuit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York attorney general, arguing that the case is a "prime example" of an unconstitutional federal agency run amok. In a 99-page brief filed Thursday, RD Legal Funding LLC told the appeals court that a Manhattan federal judge got it right last year when she found that the CFPB is unconstitutionally structured under the Dodd-Frank Act's Title X and struck down that section of the landmark...

