$50M Trade Secrets Claim Fizzles Into $290K Jury Award

Law360, Houston (June 14, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday awarded a digital marketing firm about $290,000 for an ex-worker's violation of a noncompete agreement, but rejected the company's $50 million claim a rival firm stole confidential information, training materials and employees. After a weeklong trial, the jury deliberated for about three hours before determining that no trade secrets had been misappropriated from Six Dimensions Inc. by competitor Perficient Inc. But the jury awarded Six Dimensions about $287,700 in damages on a breach-of-contract claim against former employee Lynn M. Brading. Before the trial began, U.S. District Judge David Hittner found Brading breached a noncompete agreement with...

