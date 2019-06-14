Slack's Direct Listing, Robust IPO Lineup To Heat Up June

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT) -- Six law firms will guide eight companies scheduled to go public during the week of June 17, a robust slate highlighted by workplace messaging company Slack's direct listing, plus seven companies planning traditional initial public offerings expected to surpass $900 million. Many law firms are working on several deals, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Cooley LLP is steering five transactions, plus Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP are each guiding multiple deals. Slack Technologies Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter, is steering the most unusual deal in the coming week’s lineup. The venture-backed...

