Indicted NY Real Estate Mogul Avoids SEC Asset Freeze

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Landlord Robert C. Morgan struck a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday taking a potential asset freeze off the table that he said was hampering his ability to defend himself against allegations of systematic mortgage fraud.

Morgan was indicted in May for allegedly defrauding insurers and tricking banks into giving him loans by juking stats connected with his real estate empire over 10 years. The SEC filed a parallel civil action around the same time and sought to freeze Morgan’s assets.

The Rochester, New York-based landlord complained on June 6 in the criminal case that the potential...

