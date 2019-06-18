Barnes & Thornburg Nabs Seyfarth Shaw Employment Duo

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has bolstered its ranks in Chicago by scooping up a pair of employment law attorneys from Seyfarth Shaw LLP. Peter Wozniak has joined Barnes & Thornburg’s labor and employment department as a partner and Mark Wallin has joined as an attorney, the firm said in a June 11 statement. Wozniak told Law360 on Tuesday that Barnes & Thornburg has a keen focus on business, which is an approach that is important to his employer clients. “My practice at Seyfarth Shaw was primarily focused on class and collective actions, and I was attracted to Barnes & Thornburg because of...

