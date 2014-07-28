Amazon's Arbitration Pact In 'Place Your Order' Link Holds Up

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT) -- An Amazon customer must arbitrate proposed class action claims that the e-commerce giant failed to do enough to prevent the sale of a dangerous diet pill, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, saying the customer had notice of the agreement when he clicked the "Place your order" button. Adopting Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom's report and recommendation, U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser granted Amazon's motion to compel arbitration after finding that "reasonably prudent internet users" are generally aware there are terms and conditions attached when they order items on Amazon, rejecting lead plaintiff Dean Nicosia's argument that the e-commerce giant...

