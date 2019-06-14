J&J Presses Expert On 'Opioid Mafia' Claim In Okla. Trial

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson attorney on Friday interrogated an opioid policy expert on his claim that a lobbying group J&J belonged to, the Pain Care Forum, was the “opioid mafia,” questioning whether the group’s other members, including nursing associations and the American Cancer Society, were all under opioid makers’ spell. At the close of the third week of the trial in Norman, Oklahoma, J&J attorney Michael Yoder of O’Melveny & Myers LLP continued his at-times contentious cross-examination of psychiatrist Andrew Kolodny, the co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University and executive director of the advocacy organization Physicians for Responsible Opioid...

