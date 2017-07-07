MFS Agrees To Pay $6.9M To End Self-Dealing Accusations

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- MFS Investment Management and a proposed class of workers saying the company profited at their expense by investing their retirement savings in expensive, proprietary funds are looking to wrap up the dispute with a nearly $6.9 million settlement. The current and former workers — led by Melissa Velazquez — lodged the proposed settlement on Friday, telling the court that the agreement with Massachusetts Financial Services Co. was fair and had been reached without collusion. If approved, the agreement will resolve the workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing MFS of breaching its fiduciary duties and engaging in prohibited transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS