Army, United Tech Unit Face $31M Cleanup Tab For Calif. Site

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A California property owner has sued the Department of the Army and a United Technologies Corp. subsidiary for $31 million in cleanup costs related to a onetime sewage treatment operation and manufacturing plant, saying the stigma from hazardous materials on the site has made it impossible to sell. Friends of Riverside Airport LLC said in a complaint filed Friday that the Army, United Tech unit Rohr Inc. and other private companies that operated in or near the 64-acre Agricultural Park, or Ag Park site, in Riverside, California, should be held responsible for operations that deposited lead, arsenic and other hazardous substances...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS