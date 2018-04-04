Insurer Can Recoup $1M From Rehab Co. In Policy Dispute

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has found that the Philadelphia Insurance Indemnity Co. has the right to recover a $1 million payment it made toward an addiction treatment company's settlement of a suit over the death of a sober living home resident who overdosed on heroin. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney on Thursday granted part of the insurer's summary judgment bid in its suit against Stephouse Recovery Inc. and its CEO, finding that PIIC was entitled to get back the $1 million payment it made to indemnify Stephouse. The payment was to cover a deal settling an underlying suit filed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS