High Court Grounds Delta Pilots’ Pension Appeal

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a suit by a group of former Delta pilots who claimed the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. shortchanged their pension payments by hundreds of millions of dollars after the airline’s 2005 bankruptcy. The high court did not explain its reasons for denying the appeal, as is custom. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not involved in the decision. In the suit, around 1,700 former pilots claimed PBGC misallocated the Delta Pilots Retirement Plan's assets and robbed retired pilots of $544 million over their lifetimes in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act’s allocation scheme. The...

