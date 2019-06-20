Real Estate Rumors: Deutsche, Meadow, Adam Hyatt

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs have provided $1.43 billion in commercial mortgage-backed securities financing to Related Cos. and Allianz for the venture's recent $2.2 billion purchase of an office condo at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing information from Fitch Ratings. The loan is for a condo at 30 Hudson Yards that takes up 26 floors in the 90-story tower, according to the report. Real estate investment firm Meadow Partners has sold an apartment building in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood for $61 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter....

