Jimmy John's Challenges Legal Standard In No-Poach Case

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Jimmy John's asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to let it challenge her reasons for forcing it to face antitrust allegations over no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, saying the appeal could significantly advance its case and several similar ones nationwide. The sandwich chain said a ruling from the judge who formerly presided over the case flies in the face of Seventh Circuit precedent and a statement of interest filed in three consolidated cases by the U.S. Department of Justice. It wants permission from U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel, who took over the case, to move forward with an appeal challenging...

