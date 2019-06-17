NJ Justices Won't Tackle Out-Of-State Bets On Horse Races

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court won't review a suit by a former attorney challenging the New Jersey Racing Commission's decision that state residents can't make electronic bets while outside the state. In an order dated Thursday, the state's highest court declined to review the case brought by Lewis Stein, a retired attorney formerly of Nusbaum Stein Goldstein Bronstein & Kron PA, against the commission and the Department of Law & Public Safety. The order did not disclose the court's reasons for denying the petition. Stein had sought the high court's review after the state's Appellate Division sided with the commission in February,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS