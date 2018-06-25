High Court Says 1st Amendment Doesn't Apply To NYC Channel

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a New York City public access channel is not a so-called state actor that’s subject to the First Amendment’s protections of free speech. In a 5-4 decision, the high court ruled that Manhattan Neighborhood Network could not be sued for refusing to air a film that criticized the channel. The court said the network, a private entity, was not “transformed” into the government by operating a public access channel. “The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment constrains governmental actors and protects private actors,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, comprised of the...

