Justices Say 1st Amendment Doesn't Apply To NYC Channel

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a New York City public access channel is not a so-called state actor that’s subject to the First Amendment’s protections of free speech.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court ruled that Manhattan Neighborhood Network could not be sued for refusing to air a film that criticized the channel. The court said the network, a private entity, was not “transformed” into the government by operating a public access channel.

“The Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment constrains governmental actors and protects private actors,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, comprised of the...

Supreme Court

3440 CIVIL RIGHTS-Other

June 25, 2018

