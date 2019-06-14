Twitch Sues Streamers To Block Violent, Pirated Content

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com’s video-game streaming unit Twitch Interactive Inc. filed a lawsuit in California federal court Friday, demanding that a group of users stop using bots to stream copyrighted movies and television shows, hardcore pornography and other violent content on its platform. Last month the users, who call themselves “Artifact Streams,” coordinated an attack by using bots to flood the Twitch.tv directory for the game Artifact with inappropriate content, according to Twitch. The videos include clips from the March 2019 Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, where 51 people died and 49 were injured, along with racist and misogynistic videos. The broadcasts sparked...

