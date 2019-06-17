Online Luxury Reseller Leads 5 IPO Launches Totaling $936M

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Five companies, including a private equity-backed online consignment shop, a commercial real estate company and three biotechnology firms, set price ranges on Monday for initial public offerings that could raise $936 million combined next week, enlisting the work of nine law firms. The five offerings are set to price during the week of June 24, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The deals add to what is becoming a packed lineup for the final week of June, which now has nine IPOs queued up, including for four companies that set price ranges Thursday and Friday. Nine law firms are steering...

