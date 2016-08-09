MIT Says It's Too Late To Revise Loyalty Claims In ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- MIT has told a Massachusetts federal judge that a class of participants in its retirement plan waited too long to try to fix their dismissed claims alleging the school favored the interests of Fidelity over its own employees in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In its Friday opposition, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology urged the judge to deny the participants' motion to amend their suit to reinclude breach of loyalty claims that had previously been tossed by the court, noting that the deadline for revising pleadings occurred more than a year ago. The participants failed to show that...

