Attys Seek $20M For 'Historic' 12-Year 401(k) Fight With ABB

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Schlichter Bogard & Denton LLP attorneys have asked a Missouri federal judge to award them $20.8 million in fees and expenses stemming from a $55 million settlement resolving a long-running class action against ABB Inc., which accused the technology company of allowing Fidelity to charge its workers excessive 401(k) plan fees. "This is a historic case which has had a profound effect on not only ABB employees and retirees, but on America's retirement system," the class counsel said in their fee request Friday. Attorneys representing the ABB workers said they spent over 12 years on the case, including over 28,700 hours...

