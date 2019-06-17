NY Panel Nixes Doc's Trial Win In Perforated Bowel Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel has ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a surgeon of failing to find a woman's bowel perforation during surgery, which caused her to suffer multiple organ failures, saying the jury verdict clearing the doctor is against the weight of the evidence. In a 3-2 ruling on Friday, a panel for the Appellate Division's Fourth Department set aside a verdict in favor of Dr. John A. Porter. The vascular surgeon had been accused of failing to inspect Margaret Monzon's bowel during abdominal bypass surgery. Doing so would have allowed him to discover that the patient's...

