BofA Workers Seek To Certify Class Of 33K In Wage Row

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Workers who say Bank of America owes them unpaid wages have asked a California federal court to allow them to pursue their suit against the financial services giant as a class action that could cover more than 33,000 employees, according to court records. The employees urged the court Friday to approve the proposed class, which would include anyone who worked for Bank of America in California as a nonexempt employee since February 2014 unless they're part of a separate action over the same alleged wage infractions. The workers said the claims of the proposed class "turn on the answer to common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS