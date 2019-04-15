Eventbrite Investors Tap Rosen, Glancy Prongay To Lead Suit

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Investors in Eventbrite Inc. asked a California federal judge to name as lead counsel the Rosen Law Firm and as co-lead counsel Glancy Prongay & Murray in their case accusing the events management and ticketing website of failing to reveal the bumpy integration of newly acquired Ticketfly. In filing the motion Friday, named plaintiff Michael Gomes and other members of the Eventbrite Investor Group argued that Rosen and GPM "are experienced in the area of securities litigation and class actions, having been appointed as lead counsel or co-lead counsel in securities class actions in this district and in other courts throughout...

