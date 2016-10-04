Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Man Says Monsanto Can't Ditch $80M Roundup Award

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California man asked a Golden State federal court not to grant Monsanto's request to throw out a unanimous jury verdict that linked the company's Roundup weed killer with his cancer and awarded $80 million in damages in a bellwether trial, arguing the result was fair and should be left alone.

Ed Hardeman on Friday said Monsanto had acted with complete indifference to the harm its product could cause and that the evidence produced at trial backed up the jury's finding that the herbicide was a substantial factor in causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The award included $75 million in punitive damages...

October 4, 2016

October 4, 2016

