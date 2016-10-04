Calif. Man Says Monsanto Can't Ditch $80M Roundup Award

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California man asked a Golden State federal court not to grant Monsanto's request to throw out a unanimous jury verdict that linked the company's Roundup weed killer with his cancer and awarded $80 million in damages in a bellwether trial, arguing the result was fair and should be left alone. Ed Hardeman on Friday said Monsanto had acted with complete indifference to the harm its product could cause and that the evidence produced at trial backed up the jury's finding that the herbicide was a substantial factor in causing his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The award included $75 million in punitive damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS