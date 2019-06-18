A New Way To Target Food Co. Supply Chain Practices?

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Consumers have been paying more attention to the abhorrent — and intractable — use of child labor to harvest much of the cocoa purchased by the largest chocolate producers. So have class action lawyers. Recently, plaintiffs have targeted large food companies for failing to disclose that child labor was used in the supply chain of the cocoa used in various food products. Thus far, each case has been dismissed for failure to state a claim. These courts have found no duty to disclose the labor practices in the supply chain, pointing to the absence of any misleading half-truths on the issues,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS