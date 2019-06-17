Domino's Owes $9M For Delivery Driver's Catastrophic Crash

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida state jury has awarded nearly $9 million against Domino's Pizza for the injury and death of a former firefighter and paramedic after a 2011 crash caused by one of its delivery drivers. On Friday, an Orange County jury awarded $863,000 to Yvonne Wiederhold for her husband's Richard Wiederhold's medical and funeral expenses, $8 million for her pain and suffering and loss of her husband's companionship starting from the date of their marriage, and $115,000 for house renovations and vehicle purchases related to the injury. The jury also found that Richard Wiederhold was not negligent in the crash and that Domino's...

