Mass. Mayor Sues Barstool Sports For Lying To Get Interview

Law360, Boston (June 17, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Somerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joseph Curtatone hit Barstool Sports and one of its radio hosts with a lawsuit Monday for violating the state's wiretap statute by recording an interview with him during which the host pretended to be a columnist from the Boston Globe. In the complaint filed in Middlesex County Superior Court, Curtatone claims Kirk Minihane conducted a telephone interview with him earlier this month in which he purported to be columnist Kevin Cullen after Minihane’s previous attempts to access the mayor for an interview proved unsuccessful. Minihane asked Curtatone for permission to record the interview, and a video of the...

