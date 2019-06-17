J&J Asks Okla. Judge To Strike 'Partisan' Opioid Expert

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson urged an Oklahoma judge Monday to strike a Brandeis University opioid expert's nearly six days of testimony in the state's trailblazing trial seeking to hold the drugmaker liable for the opioid crisis, arguing that the doctor acted as a "partisan advocate" rather than an expert witness. The fourth week of the Norman, Oklahoma, bench trial began with that witness, Dr. Andrew Kolodny, being brought back to the stand to conclude a sixth day of testimony — which has included his claim, on direct examination, that J&J was the "kingpin" behind the opioid crisis, as well as contentious questions about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS