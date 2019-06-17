Chancery Closes Road For Hertz Mid-Case Legal Fee Appeal

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Saying that a partial judgment appeal right is not an invitation to swamp the state Supreme Court's docket, a Delaware vice chancellor on Monday rejected a motion by The Hertz Corp. for a mid-case appellate review of recent legal fee advancement awards for four executives. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick ordered Hertz to pay legal fees to four of its former executives in a bench ruling on May 14, saying the executives' entitlement to attorney fees to defend against clawback claims by Hertz was "not a close call." The vice chancellor said Monday that the decision on Hertz's immediate appeal bid...

