Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Comcast And Contractor's $7.5M Wage Deal Finally Gets OK

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday preliminarily approved a $7.5 million deal resolving claims that Comcast and a nationwide cable installation contractor shorted 4,500 technicians’ overtime pay, ruling that the updated settlement proposal includes sufficient policy changes from the defendants.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria gave preliminary approval to the deal, which would end collective and class claims under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and California and Washington state labor statutes. He had previously certified an FLSA collective and, for the purposes of the proposed deal, agreed to certify California and Washington classes.

In April, Judge Chhabria said it appears the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 18, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®