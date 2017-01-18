Comcast And Contractor's $7.5M Wage Deal Finally Gets OK

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Monday preliminarily approved a $7.5 million deal resolving claims that Comcast and a nationwide cable installation contractor shorted 4,500 technicians’ overtime pay, ruling that the updated settlement proposal includes sufficient policy changes from the defendants. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria gave preliminary approval to the deal, which would end collective and class claims under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and California and Washington state labor statutes. He had previously certified an FLSA collective and, for the purposes of the proposed deal, agreed to certify California and Washington classes. In April, Judge Chhabria said it appears the alleged...

