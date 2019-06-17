T-Mobile Says Wichita Keeps Hanging Up On Cell Tower Plan

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has asked a Kansas federal court to find the city of Wichita in violation the Communications Act for repeatedly blocking the company's attempts to build a new wireless facility it says is necessary to shore up coverage in the town. The company in a lawsuit filed Monday also asked for the court to order the city to grant T-Mobile's application to construct the facility. T-Mobile Central LLC, the mobile company's Midwestern arm, said it was forced to file suit after the Wichita City Council for a second time denied T-Mobile's application for a new wireless facility, telling the court it needs the approval...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS